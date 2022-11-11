Position Announcement: Legislative Assistant Liaison

Legislative Assistant Liaison – House Democratic Caucus

Opens: November 9, 2022

Closes: Open until filled, applicant screening will begin November 18, 2022

Reports to: Legislative Assistant Staff Director

Location: Thurston County – Olympia, Washington; option to work remotely or from Seattle district office during the legislative interim with frequent travel to Olympia.

Salary: $58,176 – $102,588 annually. Salary placement will depend on successful candidate’s experience and qualifications.

About The House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made of 98 members, elected to serve two-year terms representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs 250 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. The Legislature meets annually beginning on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, bill tracking, casework and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

Position Profile:

The Legislative Assistant Liaison is a key member of the House Democratic Caucus team. The Legislative Assistant Liaison works with the Legislative Assistant Director to provide administrative support and resources to House Democratic Caucus Legislative Assistants (LAs).

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Personnel and Administrative Support Provide short-term member office coverage, including but not limited to monitoring email, answering phones, scheduling, responding to member requests, and responding to constituents Act as a resource for LAs regarding House policies, forms, and operations Assist LAs in reviewing and submitting administrative requests including travel authorizations, leave requests, interim schedules, overtime trackers, reimbursements, and session allowances Provide administrative support to LA Director to facilitate LA hiring process Provide support to the LA Director and Operations Coordinator with activities, trainings, and programs directly related to the LA workgroup

Internal Communication Anticipate the needs of the LA workgroup and collaborate with LA Director to provide relevant and timely information and updates Be accessible and serve as a resource to the LA workgroup to answer questions and refer them to the appropriate staff when needed

Mentorship & Equity Work Lead a small group of LAs to coordinate Open Pathways mentorship program Serve on internal staff equity team Maintain LA mentorship program and facilitate partnerships and mentor relationships between LAs and other House staff Collaborate with LA Director and interested LAs to provide professional development opportunities Support and participate in monthly LA meetings and annual LA Advance



The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Highly organized and able to perform detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Able to prioritize a wide variety of short- and long-term tasks from multiple individuals

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Communicate effectively internally and externally

Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions:

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence during the legislative session and frequently requires more than 40 hours of work per week, which may include evening, weekends, and holidays during legislative sessions. Interim schedules allow for more flexibility. This position is currently approved for in-state telework during the interim with an expectation to have an onsite-in-person presence when requested. There is also an option to work from a Seattle district office during the legislative interim.

Benefits:

Employee benefits include vacation and sick leave; granted leave, paid state holidays; health, life, and other optional insurance; retirement; social security; and military leave.

How To Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone).

Send application materials to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicant screening will begin November 18, 2022, but screening will continue until the position is filled.

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.