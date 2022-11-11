AGC Georgia Partners with Regional Contractors to Host Skills Challenge for in East Georgia
High school construction students compete in a variety of construction trades at the Georgia Carolina State FairAUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with R.W. Allen Construction, GoldMech and Silver Sheet Metal, Inc. to host construction students from 10 area high schools for the East Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Georgia Carolina State Fair (308 Hale Street Augusta, GA). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, sheet metal and welding.
“As a host contractor, our team understands the importance of the AGC Georgia Skills Challenge series to our construction industry,” R. W. Allen Construction CEO and President Scott Clark said. “This is a great way for our company to help young people learn more about the numerous career paths within the construction industry while we also educate teachers, parents, school administrators, government officials and more at this incredible event.”
With more than 100 students participating in the competitions, over 200 more students will attend to observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“As always, AGC Georgia is proud to host Skills Challenges with regional contractors in seven cities across the state,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “These events provide high school students with the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through real-life competitions. We always love seeing the excitement from competitors’ parents, construction teachers and school counselors, along with local academic and community leaders as they celebrate the achievements of hundreds of students achieving in the construction industry.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the East Georgia Skills Challenge: East Laurens High School, Evans High School, Greene County High School, Hephzibah High School, Jefferson County High School, Lincoln County High School, Marion E Barnes Career Center, Thomson High School, Washington County High School, and West Laurens High School.
Additionally, AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenges are a great primer for students who compete in their region’s SkillsUSA competition that will take place in January. Winners from those regional events then participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
