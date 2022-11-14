CENTURY 21, Corporate, NC - Top 100 Sales Agents North Carolina to date, Marguerite Greene #29, Kelly Carraway #52.
I'm so proud to be one of the C21, NC's Top 100. I could never have achieved this goal without my clients trust in my abilities and how C21 can offer commercial sellers a state-wide sales campaign.”OAK ISLAND, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENTURY 21, Corporate, NC issued a list of the Top 100 Sales Agents North Carolina to date. In the process recognizing Marguerite Greene ranked #29, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group/Providence/Collective, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales and Kelly Carraway ranked #52, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group/ Collective, Broker/Realtor, Senior Commercial Associate & Residential RE.
Recently, CENTURY 21, Corporate, NC issued a list of the Top 100 Sales Agents North Carolina to date. In the process recognizing Marguerite Greene ranked #29, CENTURY 21, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales Triangle Group/Providence/Collective and Kelly Carraway ranked #52, CENTURY 21, Senior Commercial Associate & Residential RE, Triangle Group/Collective. The Top 100 Agents were treated to a two-day Retreat from October 28th - 29th at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. CENTURY 21 held several social events and, more importantly, educational seminars for the Top Agents.
When asked what this honor meant, Marguerite Greene, #29 of Top 100 responded, "I'm so proud to be one of the Top 100 Century 21 Commercial Agents in North Carolina. I could never have achieved this goal without my clients trust in my abilities and how CENTURY 21 can offer commercial sellers a state-wide sales campaign in their efforts, thank you so much for your faith in our collective efforts.”
Kelly Carraway, #52 of Top 100 adding, “Thankful to the Good Lord, Blessed and so honored to be part of Century 21 Triangle Group/Collective. Seeing and being part of the top agents in our State is such an honor. I am grateful to have the best clients/friends and that’s what make the difference-a commitment by people who care. I’m committed to always listening to my clients, working to fulfill their needs and wants and will never stop shooting to be #1!
About: CENTURY 21 Collective, 8903 E. Oak Island Drive, Ste 2, 910-233-7647/ Collective.c21.com
Locally owned and managed, CENTURY 21 Collective is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 14,250 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 150,000 independent sales professionals.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.
