Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Appling County Death Investigation

Hazlehurst, GA (November 10, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity. Jermon Roundtree, 17, Ahmad Clements, and Cameron James, both age 16, all from Hazlehurst, GA, are arrested and each charged with party to a crime murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Hazlehurst Police Department asked the GBI to conduct a death investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Smith, with the assistance of Roundtree, Clements, and James, shot and killed Malik McRae, 18, and shot and injured a minor, age 13, both of Hazlehurst, on the night of October 14, 2022, in the area of Girtman Street in Hazlehurst. Smith, Roundtree, and Clements are currently in custody at the Jeff Davis County Jail. James is in custody in Brevard County, Florida, and is awaiting extradition. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (912) 375-6688 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

