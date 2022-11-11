Hawaii Island lane closures for the week of November 12 – November 18

Main, News Posted on Nov 10, 2022 in Highways News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

Reminder: There will be no closures or Highway 130 Contraflow on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) BETWEEN VOLCANO AND PAHALA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 40 and 45 on Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for vegetation cutting.

2) PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 48 and 49, vicinity of Moaʻula Kaʻu Cloud Rest Coffee, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for vegetation cutting.

3) NAALEHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 67 and 69, vicinity of 68 Mile Road, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for vegetation cutting.

4) CAPTAIN COOK (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 96 and 98, Kaohe Road and vicinity of Haleili Road, on Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for vegetation cutting.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HONALO

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile marker 113.9 and 114, vicinity of Honalo Road, on Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Kuakini Drainage Improvements.

2) KAILUA-KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile marker 116 and 118, Walua Road to vicinity of Laaloa Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) PAPAIKOU (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 6 and 8, Kaaukai Place and Hanawi Street, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting.

2) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 14.2 and 14.3, vicinity of Kolekole Stream, on Saturday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge work.

3) HAKALAU (24/7 RESTRICTION)

Single lane closure over Nanue Bridge at mile marker 18.5 on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) for bridge repair. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/nanue-bridge-weight-restriction-will-be-lifted-at-noon-friday-sept-2/

4) OOKALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 28 and 29, vicinity of Stevens Road and Moonlight Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting and tree trimming.

5) OOKALA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 28 and 29.4, vicinity of Stevens Road and Ookala Graveyard Road, Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting in gulches.

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KAMUELA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 62 and 67, vicinity of Kahinu Place and Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting and shoulder work.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) WAIKOLOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 68 and 74, Kaunaoa Drive and vicinity of Waikoloa Beach Drive, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree trimming and shoulder work.

2) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 69 and 71, vicinity of Hapuna Beach Road, Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and shoulder work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD/ PAHOA-KALAPANA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) possible in either direction between mile marker 14 and 15, vicinity of Nunulu Road and Alaili Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for vegetation cutting.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) possible in either direction between mile markers 9 and 13 on Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road resurfacing.

2) HAWI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) possible in either direction between mile markers 18 and 19.2, Red Cinder Road and Akoni Pule Highway, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) HAWI

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) possible in either direction between mile markers 19 and 21, Ilina Road and Maluhia Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mowing, tree trimming, and shoulder work.

— PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Puainako Street (Route 2000) possible in either direction between mile markers 6 and 8, Lokahi Street/Santos Lane to Railroad Avenue, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

