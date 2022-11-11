Book of Poetry Examines Mental Illness Through Freedom of Expression
Sentenced to life in prison, author Roger Teas explores his mental illness and the complexity of his character via his new compilation of poetry.
an era of liberty and self-expression”PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new book, How the Bones May Fall, author Roger Teas shares his compilation of distinctive poems. Through Cadmus Publishing, Teas produced a written work born from a unique mind and perspective. Leveraging his studies of religion, philosophy, and psychology, the author takes the reader on an intriguing journey through his mind.
— Roger Teas
Upon the encouragement of friends, Teas set out writing these poems as an experiment: an exploration into his own psyche. Having struggled with mental illness for most of his life, Roger offers a rare glimpse into the diversity of his existence, thereby contradicting the narrow portraiture media outlets have fashioned for him. By presenting these works, the author not only allows the reader to contemplate the ideological relationship between mental illness and crimes, but the person beneath the two.
Sentenced to life in prison as a newly-minted adult, the author has searched for an outlet to examine the far reaches of his subconscious and its mysteries. Studying religion and philosophical tenets alongside the questions surrounding the inner workings of his own mind, Roger was able to bring these poems from thought to paper to readers around the world. How the Bones May Fall has “become a tool to measure the structure of his psychology” as well as a fascinating look into a singular human being. This book is not meant to be perfect or pretentious; it is meant to be a raw examination in "an era of liberty and self-expression.” The reader will be drawn in by the balance of the book’s public release and personal, intimate tone. Within these pages one will gain knowledge into a mind unlike any they have encountered before. Teas means not to convince or sway the reader, but to intrigue. He only wishes to exercise his right to speak freely and express himself through this art form. How the Bones May Fall is only the beginning. The book is available for purchase at poetryofrogerteas.com or by searching the title on Amazon.com.
About the Author: Roger Teas was born under the name Jason Abbott in Sitka, Alaska. Incarcerated at the immediate adult age of 18, he was sentenced to life in prison with a verdict of guilty but mentally ill for murders he did not intend to commit. Writing poetry, studying philosophy, and practicing occult religions became his outlet for over a decade prior to the publication of his book How the Bones May Fall. He has no official certificates or degrees, but may choose to obtain one someday. Roger believes freedom of expression is the greatest liberty of all.
