Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Egypt for UN Climate Change Conference

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 13-14 to join the U.S. delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). While there, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will focus on the importance of long-term, partnership-based engagement through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability to address the links between the climate crisis, conflict, and fragility. Her meetings will include European and Pacific partners also involved in climate adaptation and resiliency efforts in the interest of ensuring greater peace and stability.

