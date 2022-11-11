Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,522 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Egypt for UN Climate Change Conference

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 13-14 to join the U.S. delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). While there, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will focus on the importance of long-term, partnership-based engagement through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability to address the links between the climate crisis, conflict, and fragility. Her meetings will include European and Pacific partners also involved in climate adaptation and resiliency efforts in the interest of ensuring greater peace and stability.

Please contact CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov for media inquiries and follow @StateCSO  on Twitter for updates.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Egypt for UN Climate Change Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.