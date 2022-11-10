Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Cambodia (10-13 November 2022)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong will lead the Singapore delegation to the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from 10 to 13 November 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Under Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, the ASEAN Leaders will discuss how ASEAN can continue to uphold the spirit of collective endeavour in the promotion of peace, prosperity and stability in the region as they look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As ASEAN marks its 55th anniversary in 2022, the Leaders will also take stock of ASEAN’s achievements and chart the way forward in efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and reinforce ASEAN Centrality, while responding effectively to regional and global challenges. The Leaders will exchange views on regional and international developments, including the worsening situation in Myanmar.

As part of the Summits programme, the ASEAN Leaders will meet with various external partners during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 17th East Asia Summit, and Summits with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States.

PM will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Mr Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister in PM’s absence.

