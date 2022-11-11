Submit Release
Eastbound I-10 closed Thursday night between Loop 202 and I-17 in west Phoenix (Nov. 10)

I-10InWestPhoenixADOTfilePhoto2021 (1).JPGPHOENIX – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) in west Phoenix is scheduled to be closed tonight (Thursday, Nov. 10) for an ongoing pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 from 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Friday (Nov. 11) for survey work. Both northbound Loop 202 ramps (including the HOV ramp) to eastbound I-10 will be closed, as will the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th avenues

Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound detours, including Thomas Road, McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

