Autoscope Technologies Corporation Announces the Resignation of Andrew Berger as CEO and Plans to Name Frank Hallowell as Interim CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation ("Autoscope") AATC today announced that on November 10, 2022, Andrew Berger, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Autoscope Technologies Corporation, notified the Board of Directors of Autoscope that he was resigning. Mr. Berger will continue to be the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for Autoscope Technologies Corporation. Frank Hallowell, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Autoscope and Chief Operating Officer for Image Sensing Systems, will assume the role of Interim CEO of Autoscope when Mr. Berger's resignation is effective.



"Frank is a highly skilled and experienced leader who has served as COO of Image Sensing Systems and CFO of Autoscope Technologies Corporation. His deep understanding of the Company and his significant strategic, operational, and financial experience make him an excellent choice to guide the Company," said Andrew T. Berger, the Executive Chairman of Autoscope.

About Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Autoscope Technologies Corporation creates value through owning and supporting operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by core investments in the fields of technology and engineering.

Autoscope's main subsidiary is Image Sensing Systems, Inc. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

