Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to highlight support for supply-managed sectors

ASCOT CORNER, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will make an announcement at Ferme des Sommets to highlight support to supply-managed sectors as presented in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement. The statement is the Government of Canada's plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable, and build an economy that works for everyone.

The Minister will be joined by representatives of supply-managed sectors, including Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada, Tim Klompmaker, Chairman of Chicken Farmers of Canada, and Dominique Benoit, Executive Member and Director, Dairy Processors Association of Canada, and Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Agropur.

Date
November 14, 2022

Time
9 a.m. (local time)

Location (on-site participation only)
Ferme des Sommets
1300 Chemin Deblois
Ascot Corner, Québec
J0B 1A0

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


