Renodis Announces the Acquisition of 12 Points Consulting

Renodis expands hospitality telecommunications management services with the addition of 12 Points Consulting

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renodis, a leading telecom management firm, today announced the acquisition of 12 Points Consulting, a telecommunications equipment and managed solutions provider for the hospitality industry. This acquisition enhances Renodis telecom and utilities management services and enables the employees, partners, and clients of both companies even more positive benefits as a result of the combined capabilities.

Craig Beason, CEO and Owner of Renodis commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the 12 Points team and its clients to our company. This acquisition, along with the recent acquisition of The Eric Ryan Corporation, will strengthen our ability to offer a variety of services to our combined clients and prospects. Our priority is to ensure the resiliency of our clients' connectivity, advise on the right technologies, and provide best-in-class managed solutions."

"I am excited for this new adventure and the new services and value we can offer our clients," said Curtis Olien, President of 12 Points Consulting. For almost 10 years, 12 Points has specialized in hospitality telecommunications and can provide, service, and support equipment for all hotel needs. Curtis and employees will continue to serve their clients as a subsidiary of Renodis, operating as: 12 Points, a Renodis Company.

For 20 years, Renodis has paved the way in client-centric connectivity technology solutions, driving a shift to end-to-end outsourced management. With solutions focused on Consulting, Sourcing, Lifecycle Management, and Expense Management, Renodis serves their clients' full telecommunications and mobility environments. The Renodis Promise is to free IT leaders from telecom frustration while saving time, money, and increasing productivity.

Minneapolis based Cherry Tree & Associates served as the investment banking advisor to Renodis, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as their legal advisor on the transaction.

About Renodis

Renodis is a connectivity technologies consulting, sourcing, and managed services firm. We help enterprises accelerate their copper-to-cloud journey resulting in less frustration from managing legacy technologies and suppliers, better utilized IT talent, and improved support experience for their offices and people. All while client experience skyrockets and IT costs are reduced. A Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company since 2002, Renodis has helped hundreds of organizations with their connectivity technology transformations. Find out more at Renodis.com.

About 12 Points Consulting

12 Points Consulting provides, services, and supports telecom equipment and provides telecom expense management services in the hospitality industry. Based in Fargo, North Dakota since 2013, 12 Points has become a one-stop-shop for all of their clients' facility and hardware equipment support needs, including 24/7 support. Find out more at 12PointsConsulting.com.

