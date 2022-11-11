Submit Release
Equity Residential to Participate in Nareit REITWorld Annual Conference

Equity Residential EQR today announced that members of the Company's senior management team, including the Company's President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in the Nareit REITWorld Annual Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, 2022. In connection with this event, the Company has issued an Investor Update which can be found in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

