Budding Artiste D-Legasci Releases Astonishing And Soothing Music Video For His Hit Single Coloring Echoes

D-Legasci, one of Jamaica's fast-emerging artists, recently released the music video for his popular song Coloring Echoes. The music video, shot and directed by Glimps Cinema, Scott Muze, and co-directed by D-Legasci, is now out and is trending on YouTube and other platforms.

The video, shot on location in Jamaica, offers a brilliant, picturesque experience, sure to win over many hearts and minds, as it depicts a unique perspective on the cycle of love using a mellow Latin-inspired guitar solo and atmospheric synths. The video features a guest appearance from Jewlroc, who plays Autumn, a beautiful young girl.

The video's plot revolves around Autumn, a mysterious nature-loving femme fatale who spies on D-Legasci during a football game and a riverside party. Convinced she must have him all to herself, she slowly leads him into the river. The end of the video leaves viewers with the puzzle of deciding if he should stay or go.

D-Legasci is a multi-talented Jamaican who sings, writes, and produces Hip Hop, Rock & Roll, and other genres. Other of his singles include Nice to meet you, Bigger picture, Faded, and many more. D-Legasci claims that his goal is to alleviate stress in the lives of all humans, one song at a time.

To stream/download the video, use the link https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dlegasci/coloring-echoes

Instagram Handle: @d_legasci on Instagram   

Stream/download: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dlegasci/coloring-echoes 

Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtube.com/channel/UCZrtaxBnzdl8Ek0eqzIhjaw 

https://linkfly.to/D-LegasciMusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5uc9EiYUTTN3xKWkF1NfqT 

Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/89706642 

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/d-legasci-and-the-world?id=781182691

Media Contact
Company Name: D-Legasci
Email: Send Email
Country: Jamaica
Website: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dlegasci/coloring-echoes

 

Budding Artiste D-Legasci Releases Astonishing And Soothing Music Video For His Hit Single Coloring Echoes

