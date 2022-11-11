Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,403 in the last 365 days.

Coinbase to Participate in the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote-First-Company -- Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase's Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong's Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

Contacts
Press:
press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:
investor@coinbase.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinbase-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-blockchain--digital-assets-summit-301675097.html

SOURCE Coinbase

You just read:

Coinbase to Participate in the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.