Patriot Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.3 million, $0.59 per share; continued growth in loans and deposits
Tom Slater hired as Chief Credit Officer
Payment Card Business Triples Since Inception, as Bank Assets Approach $1.1 Billion
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot," "Bancorp" or the "Company") PNBK, the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $2.3 million, or $0.59 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
These results reflect an increase as compared to $1.3 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.34 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the third quarter of 2021. The 2021 third quarter included the benefit of a non-recurring employee retention tax credit ("ERC") of $906,000.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $4.4 million, or $1.11 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $3.2 million, or $0.81 basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The nine months ended September 30, 2021, included the recognition of an ERC of $2.9 million, while no ERC was recognized in 2022.
Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 16.7% and deposit growth of 11.5% compared to December 31, 2021. Net interest margin improved to 3.68% for the quarter and 3.35% for the first three quarters of 2022, up from 2.87% for the first three quarters of 2021. The Bank's prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source. This relatively new funding silo has grown from $50 million in July 2020 to $169.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Growth in the prepaid portfolio is expected to increasingly contribute to the Bank's funding strategy and improve the Bank's net interest margin and overall funding costs.
Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: "We are very pleased with the results for the quarter which reflect continued strong growth in our balance sheet and continued improvement in our asset quality even in the current economic conditions. Net interest margin expanded to 3.68% in the quarter while return on average equity, fueled in part by tax benefits related to the terminated transaction, was 15% for the quarter. Cost control and substantial improvement in the Bank's net interest margin contributed to the improvement in the efficiency ratio to 73% in the third quarter of 2022." Mr. Russell added, "The Bank continues to navigate the ever-changing interest rate landscape and remains well positioned for continued growth and improvement."
Mr. Russell added: "We are also pleased to announce today the hiring of Thomas E. Slater as our new Executive Vice President-Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Slater takes on this new role following his tenure as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Investors Bank. Mr. Slater has extensive experience in commercial real estate, as well as commercial and industrial lending, and has led teams successfully through growth and change. I am pleased to add someone of Tom's caliber and pedigree to the Bank's leadership team. Tom brings a strong and diverse background to the Bank, and I look forward to his contributions."
Financial Results:
Total assets increased $110.5 million to $1.1 billion, as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $948.5 million on December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans from $729.6 million to $852.9 million on September 30, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021, to $834.4 million on September 30, 2022.
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $9.2 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 46.9% from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $23.7 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 29.1% from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio over the past year.
The Bank's net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.68% in the quarter and 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with 2.82% and 2.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, provision for loan losses of $200,000 and $475,000 was recorded, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, a credit for loans losses of $300,000 was recorded. As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 1.15% of total loans, compared with 1.34% on December 31, 2021.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 was $654,000 and $923,000, respectively. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, was $2.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The higher non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily attributable to a non-recurring gain on the termination of a cash flow interest rate swap of $512,000 recognized in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaling $691,000 along with higher non-interest income from the payments division.
Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, were $7.2 million and $5.7 million, respectively. Non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, were $20.1 million and $16.4 million, respectively. During the first three quarters of 2021 the Company recognized an ERC of $2.9 million. The Company was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program after the third quarter of 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $944,000 was recorded, compared to a provision for income taxes of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate in 2022 was 6.3% for the third quarter, and 17.6% in the year-to-date period, compared with 26.5% and 26.9% in the corresponding 2021 periods. The lower effective tax rates in 2022 were due to the tax treatment of merger-related expenses incurred in 2021 deemed deductible in the third quarter of 2022 due to the previously announced termination of the merger agreement.
As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $58.0 million, compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. Patriot's book value per share was $14.66 on September 30, 2022, compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. The change was attributable to a decline in the market value of the Bank's Held for Sale investment portfolio (HFS) during the quarter associated with rising market interest rates. Excluding the net impact of the valuation of the HFS portfolio, book value per share was $18.21, compared with $17.61 in the second quarter of 2022 and $16.62 on September 30, 2021.
About the Company:
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot" or "Bancorp") is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ("Bank"), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.
Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot's philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.
"Safe Harbor" Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
|PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks:
|Noninterest bearing deposits and cash
|$
|4,319
|$
|3,264
|$
|5,298
|Interest bearing deposits
|26,865
|43,781
|40,967
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|31,184
|47,045
|46,265
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|85,917
|94,341
|124,103
|Other investments, at cost
|4,450
|4,450
|4,450
|Total investment securities
|90,367
|98,791
|128,553
|Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|2,671
|2,843
|2,843
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|5,474
|4,184
|5,009
|Gross loans receivable
|862,870
|739,488
|714,538
|Allowance for loan losses
|(9,952
|)
|(9,905
|)
|(10,079
|)
|Net loans receivable
|852,918
|729,583
|704,459
|SBA loans held for sale
|8,748
|3,129
|4,128
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|6,504
|5,822
|6,186
|Premises and equipment, net
|30,861
|31,500
|32,638
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|Deferred tax asset
|16,057
|12,146
|10,352
|Goodwill
|1,107
|1,107
|1,107
|Core deposit intangible, net
|261
|296
|308
|Other assets
|12,839
|12,035
|10,498
|Total assets
|$
|1,058,991
|$
|948,481
|$
|952,346
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|247,704
|$
|226,713
|$
|207,941
|Interest bearing deposits
|586,691
|521,849
|526,732
|Total deposits
|834,395
|748,562
|734,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings
|125,000
|90,000
|110,000
|Senior notes, net
|12,000
|12,000
|11,983
|Subordinated debt, net
|9,832
|9,811
|9,803
|Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net
|8,125
|8,119
|8,116
|Note payable
|637
|791
|842
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|2,262
|1,101
|2,253
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|8,736
|10,753
|7,976
|Total liabilities
|1,000,987
|881,137
|885,646
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|106,542
|106,479
|106,439
|Accumulated deficit
|(33,107
|)
|(37,498
|)
|(39,393
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,431
|)
|(1,637
|)
|(346
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|58,004
|67,344
|66,700
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,058,991
|$
|948,481
|$
|952,346
|PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|11,250
|$
|9,044
|$
|7,189
|$
|27,958
|$
|22,199
|Interest on investment securities
|555
|510
|692
|1,635
|1,422
|Dividends on investment securities
|99
|65
|59
|229
|150
|Other interest income
|135
|68
|20
|224
|67
|Total interest and dividend income
|12,039
|9,687
|7,960
|30,046
|23,838
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|1,493
|757
|448
|2,659
|1,856
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|806
|747
|756
|2,290
|2,230
|Interest on senior debt
|218
|210
|229
|638
|686
|Interest on subordinated debt
|276
|251
|233
|761
|700
|Interest on note payable and other
|3
|2
|4
|9
|12
|Total interest expense
|2,796
|1,967
|1,670
|6,357
|5,484
|Net interest income
|9,243
|7,720
|6,290
|23,689
|18,354
|Provision (credit) for loan losses
|200
|275
|(300
|)
|475
|(300
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
|9,043
|7,445
|6,590
|23,214
|18,654
|Non-interest Income
|Loan application, inspection and processing fees
|102
|89
|79
|278
|203
|Deposit fees and service charges
|67
|60
|61
|191
|190
|Gains on sale of loans
|182
|301
|-
|691
|352
|Rental income
|124
|132
|130
|448
|400
|Loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|26
|-
|119
|Other income
|179
|216
|627
|658
|854
|Total non-interest income
|654
|798
|923
|2,266
|2,118
|Non-interest Expense
|Salaries and benefits
|4,330
|3,763
|2,843
|11,439
|7,506
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|862
|881
|832
|2,579
|2,530
|Data processing expenses
|297
|283
|376
|910
|1,088
|Professional and other outside services
|541
|559
|633
|1,889
|2,199
|Project expenses, net
|50
|29
|4
|131
|15
|Advertising and promotional expenses
|50
|73
|57
|191
|196
|Loan administration and processing expenses
|37
|42
|23
|184
|61
|Regulatory assessments
|245
|179
|213
|598
|649
|Insurance expenses
|54
|76
|79
|207
|214
|Communications, stationary and supplies
|208
|139
|161
|482
|450
|Other operating expenses
|540
|478
|490
|1,535
|1,484
|Total non-interest expense
|7,214
|6,502
|5,711
|20,145
|16,392
|Income before income taxes
|2,483
|1,741
|1,802
|5,335
|4,380
|Provision for income taxes
|157
|476
|479
|944
|1,181
|Net income
|$
|2,326
|$
|1,265
|$
|1,323
|$
|4,391
|$
|3,199
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.81
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.81
|FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Quarterly Performance Data:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,326
|$
|1,265
|$
|1,323
|$
|4,391
|$
|3,199
|Return on Average Assets
|0.87%
|0.50%
|0.56%
|0.58%
|0.47%
|Return on Average Equity
|15.00%
|8.20%
|7.86%
|9.28%
|6.56%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68%
|3.27%
|2.82%
|3.35%
|2.87%
|Efficiency Ratio
|72.89%
|76.33%
|79.18%
|77.61%
|80.07%
|Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs
|72.39%
|76.00%
|79.12%
|77.11%
|80.00%
|% increase (decrease) in loans
|0.44%
|11.09%
|6.51%
|16.68%
|-2.14%
|% increase (decrease) in deposits
|-1.46%
|8.58%
|-3.48%
|11.47%
|7.15%
|Asset Quality:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|19,182
|$
|23,324
|$
|28,046
|$
|19,182
|$
|28,046
|Nonaccrual loans / loans
|2.22%
|2.71%
|3.93%
|2.22%
|3.93%
|Nonaccrual loans / assets
|1.81%
|2.22%
|2.94%
|1.81%
|2.94%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|9,952
|$
|9,929
|$
|10,079
|$
|9,952
|$
|10,079
|Allowance for loan losses / loans
|1.15%
|1.16%
|1.41%
|1.15%
|1.41%
|Allowance / nonaccrual loans
|51.88%
|42.57%
|35.94%
|51.88%
|35.94%
|Loan charge-offs
|$
|366
|$
|100
|$
|6
|$
|651
|$
|358
|Loan (recoveries)
|$
|(189
|)
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|$
|(153
|)
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|177
|$
|83
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|428
|$
|205
|Capital Data and Capital Ratios
|Book value per share (1)
|$
|14.66
|$
|15.11
|$
|16.89
|$
|14.66
|$
|16.89
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|14.31
|$
|14.76
|$
|16.54
|$
|14.31
|$
|16.54
|Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3)
|$
|18.21
|$
|17.61
|$
|16.62
|$
|18.21
|$
|16.62
|Shares outstanding
|3,957,269
|3,957,269
|3,947,976
|3,957,269
|3,947,976
|Bank Leverage Ratio
|9.23%
|9.44%
|9.88%
|9.23%
|9.88%
|(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
|(2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.
|(3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares.
|Deposits:
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Non-interest bearing:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|125,396
|$
|137,320
|$
|114,820
|Prepaid DDA
|122,308
|133,845
|93,121
|Total non-interest bearing
|247,704
|271,165
|207,941
|Interest bearing:
|NOW
|38,435
|35,973
|34,528
|Savings
|87,443
|99,686
|102,365
|Money market
|133,947
|151,212
|116,318
|Money market - prepaid deposits
|46,825
|32,891
|49,353
|Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
|180,253
|169,690
|142,141
|Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater
|65,362
|51,491
|54,991
|Brokered deposits
|34,426
|34,675
|27,036
|Total Interest bearing
|586,691
|575,618
|526,732
|Total Deposits
|$
|834,395
|$
|846,783
|$
|734,673
|Total Prepaid deposits
|$
|169,133
|$
|166,736
|$
|142,474
|Total deposits excluding brokered deposits
|$
|799,969
|$
|812,108
|$
|707,637
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that due to the temporary nature of the change in AFS securities which is a result of the current interest rate environment, providing the Book value per share data excluding the Other Comprehensive Loss associated with the valuation of AFS securities provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial position. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Tangible book value per share
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|58,004
|$
|59,802
|$
|66,700
|Goodwill
|(1,107
|)
|(1,107
|)
|(1,107
|)
|Core deposit intangible, net
|(261
|)
|(273
|)
|(308
|)
|Tangible book value
|$
|56,636
|$
|58,422
|$
|65,285
|Shares outstanding
|3,957,269
|3,957,269
|3,947,976
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|14.31
|$
|14.76
|$
|16.54
|Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share
|Tangible book value
|$
|56,636
|$
|58,422
|$
|65,285
|Other comprehensive loss
|15,431
|11,285
|346
|Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss
|$
|72,067
|$
|69,707
|$
|65,631
|Shares outstanding
|3,957,269
|3,957,269
|3,947,976
|Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share
|$
|18.21
|$
|17.61
|$
|16.62
