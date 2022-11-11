Submit Release
Patriot Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.3 million, $0.59 per share; continued growth in loans and deposits

Tom Slater hired as Chief Credit Officer

Payment Card Business Triples Since Inception, as Bank Assets Approach $1.1 Billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot," "Bancorp" or the "Company") PNBK, the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $2.3 million, or $0.59 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

These results reflect an increase as compared to $1.3 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.34 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the third quarter of 2021. The 2021 third quarter included the benefit of a non-recurring employee retention tax credit ("ERC") of $906,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $4.4 million, or $1.11 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $3.2 million, or $0.81 basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The nine months ended September 30, 2021, included the recognition of an ERC of $2.9 million, while no ERC was recognized in 2022.

Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 16.7% and deposit growth of 11.5% compared to December 31, 2021. Net interest margin improved to 3.68% for the quarter and 3.35% for the first three quarters of 2022, up from 2.87% for the first three quarters of 2021. The Bank's prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source. This relatively new funding silo has grown from $50 million in July 2020 to $169.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Growth in the prepaid portfolio is expected to increasingly contribute to the Bank's funding strategy and improve the Bank's net interest margin and overall funding costs.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: "We are very pleased with the results for the quarter which reflect continued strong growth in our balance sheet and continued improvement in our asset quality even in the current economic conditions. Net interest margin expanded to 3.68% in the quarter while return on average equity, fueled in part by tax benefits related to the terminated transaction, was 15% for the quarter. Cost control and substantial improvement in the Bank's net interest margin contributed to the improvement in the efficiency ratio to 73% in the third quarter of 2022." Mr. Russell added, "The Bank continues to navigate the ever-changing interest rate landscape and remains well positioned for continued growth and improvement."

Mr. Russell added: "We are also pleased to announce today the hiring of Thomas E. Slater as our new Executive Vice President-Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Slater takes on this new role following his tenure as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Investors Bank. Mr. Slater has extensive experience in commercial real estate, as well as commercial and industrial lending, and has led teams successfully through growth and change. I am pleased to add someone of Tom's caliber and pedigree to the Bank's leadership team. Tom brings a strong and diverse background to the Bank, and I look forward to his contributions."

Financial Results:

Total assets increased $110.5 million to $1.1 billion, as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $948.5 million on December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans from $729.6 million to $852.9 million on September 30, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021, to $834.4 million on September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $9.2 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 46.9% from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $23.7 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 29.1% from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio over the past year.

The Bank's net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.68% in the quarter and 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with 2.82% and 2.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, provision for loan losses of $200,000 and $475,000 was recorded, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, a credit for loans losses of $300,000 was recorded. As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 1.15% of total loans, compared with 1.34% on December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 was $654,000 and $923,000, respectively. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, was $2.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The higher non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily attributable to a non-recurring gain on the termination of a cash flow interest rate swap of $512,000 recognized in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaling $691,000 along with higher non-interest income from the payments division.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, were $7.2 million and $5.7 million, respectively. Non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, were $20.1 million and $16.4 million, respectively. During the first three quarters of 2021 the Company recognized an ERC of $2.9 million. The Company was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program after the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $944,000 was recorded, compared to a provision for income taxes of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate in 2022 was 6.3% for the third quarter, and 17.6% in the year-to-date period, compared with 26.5% and 26.9% in the corresponding 2021 periods. The lower effective tax rates in 2022 were due to the tax treatment of merger-related expenses incurred in 2021 deemed deductible in the third quarter of 2022 due to the previously announced termination of the merger agreement.

As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $58.0 million, compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. Patriot's book value per share was $14.66 on September 30, 2022, compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. The change was attributable to a decline in the market value of the Bank's Held for Sale investment portfolio (HFS) during the quarter associated with rising market interest rates. Excluding the net impact of the valuation of the HFS portfolio, book value per share was $18.21, compared with $17.61 in the second quarter of 2022 and $16.62 on September 30, 2021.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot" or "Bancorp") is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ("Bank"), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot's philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp's public statements, including this one, may be forward looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Patriot's current expectations and assumptions regarding Patriot's business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect Patriot's future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Patriot to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company's interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company's interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company's market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company's loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities; (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees; and (26) other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)            
                 
                 
(In thousands) September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		  
                 
Assets              
Cash and due from banks:            
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 4,319     $ 3,264     $ 5,298    
Interest bearing deposits   26,865       43,781       40,967    
    Total cash and cash equivalents   31,184       47,045       46,265    
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   85,917       94,341       124,103    
Other investments, at cost   4,450       4,450       4,450    
    Total investment securities   90,367       98,791       128,553    
                 
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   2,671       2,843       2,843    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   5,474       4,184       5,009    
                 
Gross loans receivable   862,870       739,488       714,538    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,952 )     (9,905 )     (10,079 )  
  Net loans receivable   852,918       729,583       704,459    
                 
SBA loans held for sale   8,748       3,129       4,128    
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   6,504       5,822       6,186    
Premises and equipment, net   30,861       31,500       32,638    
Other real estate owned   -       -       -    
Deferred tax asset   16,057       12,146       10,352    
Goodwill   1,107       1,107       1,107    
Core deposit intangible, net   261       296       308    
Other assets   12,839       12,035       10,498    
  Total assets $ 1,058,991     $ 948,481     $ 952,346    
                 
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
  Noninterest bearing deposits $ 247,704     $ 226,713     $ 207,941    
  Interest bearing deposits   586,691       521,849       526,732    
    Total deposits   834,395       748,562       734,673    
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings   125,000       90,000       110,000    
Senior notes, net   12,000       12,000       11,983    
Subordinated debt, net   9,832       9,811       9,803    
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net   8,125       8,119       8,116    
Note payable   637       791       842    
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   2,262       1,101       2,253    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,736       10,753       7,976    
    Total liabilities   1,000,987       881,137       885,646    
                 
Commitments and Contingencies   -       -       -    
                 
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock   -       -       -    
Common stock   106,542       106,479       106,439    
Accumulated deficit   (33,107 )     (37,498 )     (39,393 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,431 )     (1,637 )     (346 )  
    Total shareholders' equity   58,004       67,344       66,700    
                 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,058,991     $ 948,481     $ 952,346    
                 


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)                  
                         
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
(In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		  
                         
Interest and Dividend Income                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 11,250   $ 9,044   $ 7,189     $ 27,958   $ 22,199    
  Interest on investment securities   555     510     692       1,635     1,422    
  Dividends on investment securities   99     65     59       229     150    
  Other interest income   135     68     20       224     67    
    Total interest and dividend income   12,039     9,687     7,960       30,046     23,838    
                         
Interest Expense                    
  Interest on deposits   1,493     757     448       2,659     1,856    
  Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   806     747     756       2,290     2,230    
  Interest on senior debt   218     210     229       638     686    
  Interest on subordinated debt   276     251     233       761     700    
  Interest on note payable and other   3     2     4       9     12    
    Total interest expense   2,796     1,967     1,670       6,357     5,484    
                         
    Net interest income   9,243     7,720     6,290       23,689     18,354    
                         
Provision (credit) for loan losses   200     275     (300 )     475     (300 )  
                         
    Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   9,043     7,445     6,590       23,214     18,654    
                         
Non-interest Income                    
  Loan application, inspection and processing fees   102     89     79       278     203    
  Deposit fees and service charges   67     60     61       191     190    
  Gains on sale of loans   182     301     -       691     352    
  Rental income   124     132     130       448     400    
  Loss on sale of investment securities   -     -     26       -     119    
  Other income   179     216     627       658     854    
    Total non-interest income   654     798     923       2,266     2,118    
                         
Non-interest Expense                    
  Salaries and benefits   4,330     3,763     2,843       11,439     7,506    
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   862     881     832       2,579     2,530    
  Data processing expenses   297     283     376       910     1,088    
  Professional and other outside services   541     559     633       1,889     2,199    
  Project expenses, net   50     29     4       131     15    
  Advertising and promotional expenses   50     73     57       191     196    
  Loan administration and processing expenses   37     42     23       184     61    
  Regulatory assessments   245     179     213       598     649    
  Insurance expenses   54     76     79       207     214    
  Communications, stationary and supplies   208     139     161       482     450    
  Other operating expenses   540     478     490       1,535     1,484    
    Total non-interest expense   7,214     6,502     5,711       20,145     16,392    
                         
    Income before income taxes   2,483     1,741     1,802       5,335     4,380    
                         
Provision for income taxes   157     476     479       944     1,181    
    Net income $ 2,326   $ 1,265   $ 1,323     $ 4,391   $ 3,199    
                         
    Basic earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.32   $ 0.34     $ 1.11   $ 0.81    
    Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.32   $ 0.34     $ 1.11   $ 0.81    
                         


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                    
                           
                           
          Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      (Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
                           
Quarterly Performance Data:                    
    Net income (loss)   $ 2,326     $ 1,265     $ 1,323     $ 4,391     $ 3,199  
    Return on Average Assets     0.87%       0.50%       0.56%       0.58%       0.47%  
    Return on Average Equity     15.00%       8.20%       7.86%       9.28%       6.56%  
    Net Interest Margin     3.68%       3.27%       2.82%       3.35%       2.87%  
    Efficiency Ratio     72.89%       76.33%       79.18%       77.61%       80.07%  
    Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     72.39%       76.00%       79.12%       77.11%       80.00%  
    % increase (decrease) in loans     0.44%       11.09%       6.51%       16.68%       -2.14%  
    % increase (decrease) in deposits     -1.46%       8.58%       -3.48%       11.47%       7.15%  
                           
Asset Quality:                    
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,182     $ 23,324     $ 28,046     $ 19,182     $ 28,046  
    Nonaccrual loans / loans     2.22%       2.71%       3.93%       2.22%       3.93%  
    Nonaccrual loans / assets     1.81%       2.22%       2.94%       1.81%       2.94%  
                           
    Allowance for loan losses   $ 9,952     $ 9,929     $ 10,079     $ 9,952     $ 10,079  
    Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.15%       1.16%       1.41%       1.15%       1.41%  
    Allowance / nonaccrual loans     51.88%       42.57%       35.94%       51.88%       35.94%  
                           
    Loan charge-offs   $ 366     $ 100     $ 6     $ 651     $ 358  
    Loan (recoveries)   $ (189 )   $ (17 )   $ (23 )   $ (223 )   $ (153 )
    Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 177     $ 83     $ (17 )   $ 428     $ 205  
                           
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                    
    Book value per share (1)   $ 14.66     $ 15.11     $ 16.89     $ 14.66     $ 16.89  
    Tangible book value per share (2)   $ 14.31     $ 14.76     $ 16.54     $ 14.31     $ 16.54  
    Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3) $ 18.21     $ 17.61     $ 16.62     $ 18.21     $ 16.62  
                           
    Shares outstanding     3,957,269       3,957,269       3,947,976       3,957,269       3,947,976  
                           
    Bank Leverage Ratio     9.23%       9.44%       9.88%       9.23%       9.88%  
                           
  (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.                
  (2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.              
  (3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares.
                           
                           
Deposits:                    
      (In thousands)                    
          September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		        
  Non-interest bearing:                    
  Non-interest bearing   $ 125,396     $ 137,320     $ 114,820          
  Prepaid DDA     122,308       133,845       93,121          
    Total non-interest bearing     247,704       271,165       207,941          
                           
  Interest bearing:                    
  NOW     38,435       35,973       34,528          
  Savings     87,443       99,686       102,365          
  Money market     133,947       151,212       116,318          
  Money market - prepaid deposits     46,825       32,891       49,353          
  Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000     180,253       169,690       142,141          
  Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater     65,362       51,491       54,991          
  Brokered deposits     34,426       34,675       27,036          
    Total Interest bearing     586,691       575,618       526,732          
                           
    Total Deposits   $ 834,395     $ 846,783     $ 734,673          
                           
    Total Prepaid deposits   $ 169,133     $ 166,736     $ 142,474          
                           
      Total deposits excluding brokered deposits   $ 799,969     $ 812,108     $ 707,637          
                           


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:            
                   
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that due to the temporary nature of the change in AFS securities which is a result of the current interest rate environment, providing the Book value per share data excluding the Other Comprehensive Loss associated with the valuation of AFS securities provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial position. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):            
                   
(Dollars in thousands)     September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
                   
Tangible book value per share              
  Total shareholders' equity   $ 58,004     $ 59,802     $ 66,700  
  Goodwill         (1,107 )     (1,107 )     (1,107 )
  Core deposit intangible, net     (261 )     (273 )     (308 )
  Tangible book value   $ 56,636     $ 58,422     $ 65,285  
                   
  Shares outstanding         3,957,269       3,957,269       3,947,976  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 14.31     $ 14.76     $ 16.54  
                   
                   
Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share            
  Tangible book value     $ 56,636     $ 58,422     $ 65,285  
  Other comprehensive loss     15,431       11,285       346  
  Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss   $ 72,067     $ 69,707     $ 65,631  
                   
  Shares outstanding         3,957,269       3,957,269       3,947,976  
  Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share       $ 18.21     $ 17.61     $ 16.62  
                   
Contacts:    
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph Perillo Robert Russell
900 Bedford Street Chief Financial Officer President & CEO
Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5954 203-252-5939
www.BankPatriot.com    

Patriot Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.3 million, $0.59 per share; continued growth in loans and deposits

