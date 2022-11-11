Submit Release
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP. TO ATTEND STEPHENS' ANNUAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending Stephens' Annual Investment Conference on November 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Company's presentation materials will be made available ahead of the conference and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

