Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Third Quarter Financial Results

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)



TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 reporting a net loss of $29.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 ($0.27 net loss per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 ($0.12 net loss per diluted share).

Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, co-CEOs of Helios Fairfax Partners, said:

“Despite the challenging global macroeconomic backdrop, we have continued to make good progress on our stated plans to exit the legacy investments, with $57.8 million of proceeds generated year-to-date associated with that portfolio. At the same time, we are actively executing on our strategy of re-deploying HFP’s capital into sectors and businesses that are linked to the long term African secular trends of demographics/urbanization and technology/innovation. These are exemplified by our investments in NBA Africa and Trone. We believe we are well positioned, especially in the current environment, to continue to make innovative and value-creating investments in Africa as a trusted investor and a partner of choice to corporates and entrepreneurs.”

Q3 Highlights

Net change in unrealized losses on investments million was principally comprised of unrealized losses on Nova Pioneer Common Shares ($5.5 million), TopCo Class A Limited Partnership Interest ($3.7 million), TopCo Class B Limited Partnership Interest ($2.2 million), NBA Africa ($2.2 million), and Trone ($2.0 million).

Net realized gains on investments of $34.0 million related to realized gains on the cancellation of the Atlas Mara Facility Guarantee ($33.4 million) and disposal of Other Common Shares ($5.2 million), offset by a realized loss on the assignment of the Atlas Mara Facility ($5.1 million).

The company reported net foreign exchange losses of $11.7 million.



YTD Highlights

Deployment of capital into two new investments, Event Horizon (a live entertainment and content company) and Digital Ventures (a venture capital fund with a focus on investing in digital infrastructure across Africa) totaling $24.3 million.

Receipt of $57.8 million in proceeds from the exits of Atlas Mara 7.5% Bonds, Atlas Mara Facility and Atlas Mara Facility Guarantee. HFP continues to execute its strategic initiative to reduce its holdings of legacy investments that were entered into prior to the Helios Transaction.

The fair values of legacy investments decreased by $23.1 million, largely reflecting global macroeconomic factors such as rising inflation, interest rates and foreign exchange movements. Such factors contributed to the decrease in value of AGH and Philafrica, which decreased by $28.8 million and Nova Pioneer, which decreased by $13.9 million. The decrease in the fair value of AGH and Philafrica was offset by the increase in the fair value of the HFP Redemption Derivative which offers downside protection on the AGH and Philafrica investments, resulting in a net decline of $1.8 million when the investments are offset.

Receipt of $10.3 million in proceeds from the sale of one of HFP’s Other Common Shares which were received as a distribution of carried interest proceeds from TopCo LP.

HFP’s other Portfolio Investments entered into after the Helios Transaction (excluding TopCo LP) decreased mainly as a result of returns of capital and equalization payments from Fund IV to the company of $9.8 million, which reduced HFP’s net contribution to $21.6 million for that investment. Since inception, HFP has seen a 31.4% increase in its net investment in Fund IV based on the strong performance of the Fund’s underlying investee companies. Trone and NBA Africa performed well in the current economic environment and increased by 6% and 5% respectively over the last nine months. NBA Africa’s performance was driven by strong projected revenue growth and Trone’s fair value increase was driven by strong performance of the underlying operating company, tempered by the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

TopCo LP is the investment vehicle through which HFP will receive cash flows from carried interest and excess management fees. TopCo Class A Limited Partnership interest decreased by $16.2 million reflecting lower exit valuations, higher market volatility and an increase in the discount rate driven by the current economic environment. TopCo Class B Limited Partnership interest decreased by $19.7 million primarily as a result of an increase in the discount rate, also driven by the current economic environment.

HFP had $128.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2022, which is available to fund future investments. The $70 million RMB facility remained undrawn at September 30, 2022 and is also available to fund future investments.



At September 30, 2022 common shareholders' equity was $524.4 million, or book value per share of $4.85 with 108,193,971 shares outstanding, compared to $591.9 million, or book value per share of $5.47 with 108,259,645 shares outstanding, at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 11.3%.

There were 108.2 million and 109.1 million weighted average shares outstanding during the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 respectively. At September 30, 2022 there were 52,741,106 subordinate voting shares and 55,452,865 multiple voting shares outstanding.

HFP's detailed third quarter report can be accessed at its website www.heliosfairfax.com.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact: Julia Gray, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary 647-243-9882

GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. The measure included in this news release, which has been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, does not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is described below.

Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. Book value per share is a key performance measure of the company and is closely monitored. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.