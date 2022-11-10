Pentatonix joins the Air Force for a holiday radio special

Pop a cappella group Pentatonix has joined the Air Force to help celebrate the holiday season on a “Red, White and Air Force Blue Christmas.” Produced by Air Force Recruiting Service, the one-hour radio special features songs from the group’s latest album “Holidays Around the World.”

Show host TSgt. Greg Cerny conducted a virtual interview from Spotland Productions in Nashville with Pentatonix in Los Angeles.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Pentatonix to the ‘Red White and Air Force Blue Christmas’ show,” said Cerny. “I really want our listeners to enjoy the newest album from the three-time Grammy award winning group, with some new sounds that are a little different than the signature a cappella sound that they are known for.”

“We truly created a world holiday album and it’s definitely one of our favorite works that we’ve ever done,” said Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola. “It feels like an album, honestly that we needed, because there’s so much craziness going on in the world. So we wanted love, we wanted light, we wanted some joy and we hope that through our process of understanding, a lot of people will get that as well.”

Now in its 20th year, a “Red, White and Air Force Blue Christmas” is being made available to more than 3,600 stations, including the American Forces Network. As part of Air Force Recruiting Service’s public service announcement program, the show is designed to help increase public awareness and create a positive image of the Air Force. Pentatonix also recorded two PSAs that are included with the show.

Recruiters are encouraged to reach out to their local radio stations to air the holiday special. Recruiters are also asked to share the show with their potential applicants.

Cerny explained that recruiters can and should make sure to play the album in their offices. “They should talk to their potential applicants about the show as a way to connect and to show the relevance that the Air Force has with current music and world culture,” he said. “The best way to promote this show is to share, share, share!”

To the American service members stationed around the world, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying added, “We just want to thank you so sincerely and genuinely thank you for the sacrifices you all have made and for the work you’ve put in and the years you’ve put in to make our country a better place. It doesn’t go unnoticed and we’re very grateful for it.”