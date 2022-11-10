Arrest Made in Multiple 2021 Burglary Two Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to multiple Burglary Two offenses that occurred in 2021 in the District.

In each offense below, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects attempted to and/or took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at approximately 1:55 am, in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-143907

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 6:45 pm, in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-144462

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 1:57 am, in the 3800 block of McKinley Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-145197

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, in the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-145228

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:55 am, in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-147487

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 3:07 am, in the 6300 block of Chillum Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-147494

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at approximately 5:44 am, in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-148571

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 3:21 am, in the 2800 block of 10 th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-149221

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 1:45 am, in the 400 block of I Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-153260

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 1:48 am, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-153268

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 into Thursday, October 21, 2021, between the hours of 7:30 pm and 7:00 am, in the 4200 block of Fessenden Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-153300

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 into Thursday, October 21, 2021, between the hours of 4:00 pm and 7:00 am, in the 4200 block of Fessenden Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-153325

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 into Thursday, October 21, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm and 7:00 am, in the 4400 block of Fessenden Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-153317

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 am, in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-153270

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 3:05 am, in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-153273

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 2:14 am, in the 3400 block of 8 th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-182090

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 3:13 am, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-182274

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, between the hours of 1:23 am and 7:15 pm, in the 6900 block of 4 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-182451

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at approximately 3:34 am, in the 2100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-182665

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 28-year-old Kevin Bing, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.