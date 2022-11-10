Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:22 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting inside of a residence. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injury.

Persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.