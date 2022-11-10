Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Jordan

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Amman, Jordan, from November 13-17, 2022, as Head of Delegation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) Advisory Commission. Assistant Secretary Noyes will highlight our enduring and strategic partnership with the government of Jordan, including our thanks for their generosity in hosting refugees. The United States remains committed to supporting host communities who welcome refugees throughout the region.

Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with Jordanian government officials as well as non-governmental and international organization partners to discuss the refugee response in Jordan and reinforce the U.S. commitment to lead in humanitarian assistance for refugees and vulnerable Jordanians. She will also visit Palestinian and Syrian refugee camps and schools to observe the humanitarian response and hear first-hand accounts of concerns facing displaced populations.