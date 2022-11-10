Crack Sealing Operations Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that crack sealing operations are scheduled on several state highways in Philadelphia on Monday, November 14, through Saturday, November 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The work locations are:

Grant Avenue between Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) and State Road;

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Evans Street and the Bucks County line;

Castor Avenue between Bustleton Avenue and Oxford Circle;

Kelly Drive between Fountain Green Drive and Ridge Avenue;

Ridge Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and 33rd Street;

Wissahickon Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and Clapier Street; and

Broad Street (Route 611) between Hamilton Street and Indiana Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

