Colt Power to speak at Texas Hemp Summit in College Station
This is an exciting time for Cannabis in Texas. We have new opportunities in our state to educate and encourage so we can build upon current legislation for all Texans.”COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colt Power, Founder and CEO of Power Biopharms, will speak on the intersection of the growing Texas Cannabis market and commercial real estate opportunities at the inaugural Texas Hemp Summit on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Slated to speak at 10:30 am on Saturday, Power is one of myriad panelists and guests who are scheduled at the 2-day event being held at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
“This is an exciting time for Cannabis in Texas,” said Power. “We have new opportunities in our state to educate and encourage so we can build upon current legislation for all Texans. This summit is a great way to do that.”
The Texas Hemp Summit is the brainchild of the Texas Hemp Coalition, the premier advocacy group for the hemp industry in Texas. The educational and advocacy non-profit has members in multiple segments including farming, processing, and economic development. Starting on Friday the 11th of November, and going through Saturday, the event will be held at the AgriLife Center.
Topics will range from genetics to marketing and regulations with both days ending in networking events for attendees. Those who are interested in participating can purchase tickets online at TexasHempCoalition.org with student tickets being no cost.
“Opening up the summit for university students is great as they’re the future of this industry,” explains Power. “Having A&M be our host is perfect because of their own programs in hemp education and research.”
Texas is known as a “hemp state” meaning that products that are hemp-derived are legal and available throughout the United States including Texans over the age of 21.
Power BIopharms is a licensed and legal indoor high CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm in Fort Worth that grows, processes and manufactures high quality cannabinoid wellness products for the public. Learn more about them at PowerBiopharms.com.
