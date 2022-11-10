Dundee Precious Metals Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Navin Dyal as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14, 2022.



“I am delighted that someone of Navin’s calibre, with significant mining industry experience and a proven track record of success, will be joining our executive team,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that his leadership and financial expertise will make a valuable contribution as we continue to execute our strategy and generate significant value for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Dyal has over 20 years of finance and public company experience and is an accomplished senior executive with a track record of success in financial and strategic leadership, capital funding and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Teranga Gold Corporation for nine years prior to its acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corporation. Prior to that, he spent seven years with Barrick Gold Corporation from 2005 to 2012 in various finance leadership roles, including most recently as Head of Finance, Copper Business Unit, and also held roles that spanned all areas of finance, including planning, budgeting, internal controls, and external reporting. He held finance positions with a telecommunications firm from 2003 to 2005 and was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1999 to 2003. Mr. Dyal is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

The appointment of Mr. Dyal follows the Company’s announcement earlier this year regarding Hume Kyle’s retirement. Mr. Kyle will be providing his full support to ensure a smooth transition through to the end of 2022.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

