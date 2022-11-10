‘SPEAKEASY NETWORKING’ GROUP EMERGES AS FASTEST-GROWING EVENT FOR LAS VEGAS ENTREPRENEURS, COMMUNITY BUSINESS LEADERS
Dynamic business event boasts ‘more deals done per square foot than any other networking gig,’ according to founder Cindy BirklandLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originating during the pandemic as a gathering place for a handful of Las Vegas Valley business owners, Speakeasy Networking has quickly established an extraordinary reputation as the region’s fastest-growing business networking event.
Founded by Henderson business owner Cindy Birkland, Speakeasy Networking affords entrepreneurs and community business people an exceptional opportunity to socialize, exchange ideas and make deals.
“Speakeasy Networking was borne of the idea that we weren’t going to let anybody shut us down and force us out during the pandemic, but it has turned into a truly amazing array of opportunities for so many local business owners,” said Birkland, regional director of Eternity Financial and senior loan officer at 5 Star Mortgage.
“It’s all organic and nothing is forced. I encourage everyone who attends to bring a bottle of wine and a friend. The next thing you know, deals are being done. I believe we see more deals done per square foot than any other networking gig.”
The first Speakeasy Networking event, which took place as many businesses were struggling with the effects of the pandemic, drew 18 attendees, according to Birkland. The second attracted 25 people.
Now, the twice-monthly gatherings draw approximately 125 attendees, said Birkland, who hosts one Speakeasy Networking event each month at her Henderson home with the other taking place in Summerlin.
“We have a tremendous variety of business people at each meeting,” Birkland said. “There are suppliers, handymen, plumbers, printers, bankers and many others. These business people really are the backbone of our community, and this gives them a great opportunity to get gigs, direction and a shared vision.
“Our strength is that it’s invitation-only, so there’s no stepping on toes and it triggers more desire. Everyone knows what they’re there for, and everyone wins.”
Speakeasy Networking is modeled in part on the Bob Maheu First Wednesday Luncheon, the long-running event hosted by attorney Joe W. Brown at the Ahern Hotel.
“I have immense admiration for Joe W. Brown and what he has accomplished with his luncheon,” Birkland said. “It has definitely become a next-tier business incubator. I just wanted to do it on a smaller scale, and you know what? It has really worked.”
