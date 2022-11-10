New York Arbitrator to Decide If Venue Lies in California Under California Statute—C.A.

The Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday that a lawyer, merely by invoking Labor Code §925 which bars forcing California employees to have disputes with the employer adjudicated in another state, does not bar an out-of-state arbitrator from deciding the applicability of that provision.
