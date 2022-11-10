ACLU weighs in against new California law to punish doctors who spread COVID misinformation

A California law that would punish doctors who give patients false information about COVID-19 has already been challenged by two anti-vaccine physicians. Now it’s being contested by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says the legislation suppresses free speech and isn’t needed to protect patients from medical misinformation or mistreatment.
