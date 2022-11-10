Verisk to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 17, 2022

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Shavel, chief executive officer of Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), and Elizabeth Mann, the company’s chief financial officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The fireside chat featuring the Verisk executives will begin at 11:10 a.m. ET and will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be available via Verisk’s Investor Relations page.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk 201-469-4327 IR@verisk.com Media Relations Alberto Canal 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com