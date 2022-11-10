Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,495 in the last 365 days.

MRC Global to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced that Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time.

A live audio broadcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.mrcglobal.com and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 206 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com 

Contact:

Monica Broughton

Investor Relations
MRC Global Inc.
Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com 
832-308-2847

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

MRC Global to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.