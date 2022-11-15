CureMatch Announces the Addition of Dr. Jacob Adashek, Dr. Nader Javadi and Dr. Jason Sicklick to Advisory Board
Dr. Adashek, Dr. Javadi, and Dr. Sicklick bring deep expertise in cancer treatment, precision medicine, and the pharmaceutical field to CureMatch.
CureMatch is getting the right drugs to the right patients at the right time. It optimizes clinical evidence with optimal combination strategies in treating cancers - a molecularly complex disease.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power precision medicine support for oncology, announced today that Jacob Adashek, DO, Nader Javadi, MD and Jason Sicklick, MD, FACS, have joined the company’s advisory board. Dr. Adashek, Dr. Javadi and Dr. Sicklick all bring deep expertise in cancer treatment, precision medicine and the pharmaceutical field.
— Jacob Adashek, DO
“We are proud to welcome these three esteemed oncologists to the CureMatch Advisory Board,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “Their strengths and backgrounds will be a major benefit to our company as we expand our unique solution to markets worldwide. All are dedicated to innovation in cancer treatments that will help us improve outcomes for millions of patients.”
Dr. Jacob Adashek, is a medical oncology fellow at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Adashek has worked on numerous projects and papers under the guidance and direction of CureMatch Chief Medical Advisor and Co-Founder Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, as well as fellow CureMatch Advisory members Dr. Vivek Subbiah and Dr. Shumei Kato. He has published over 70 peer-reviewed articles in many prestigious journals including Nature, Clinical Reviews, Oncology, and JAMA Oncology. He has a special interest in precision medicine and personalized therapies in addition to first-in-human clinical trials.
"CureMatch is doing what makes sense. It optimizes getting the right drugs to the right patients at the right time. It's innovative algorithm optimizes clinical evidence with optimal combination strategies in treating cancers - a molecularly complex disease," said Dr. Adashek.
Nader Javadi, MD is a practicing oncologist and precision medicine advocate. He is the founder of both Hope Health Center and the Hope Foundation of California, which he established to bring precision medicine to community healthcare settings and provide the necessary funds for uninsured or underinsured cancer patients requiring off-label medications as part of their customized treatment protocols. He and his colleagues at both organizations have published numerous case report articles in peer-reviewed journals in the precision oncology space.
Dr. Javadi previously served as a clinical assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, and on the boards of Circulogene and Riverside Cancer Foundation. He has been awarded and named to “top doctors” lists by multiple organizations, including the American Health Council’s Top Doctors in America. He has also been featured as a medical authority by many national and international media outlets, including NBC, Voice Of America, and Fox News. He is triple board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology, and is a graduate of both the internal medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic and the hematology/oncology fellowship at St. Louis University.
“CureMatch is where molecular science meets AI to revolutionize cancer care,” said Dr. Javadi. “It can provide objective cutting-edge information to drive and potentially alter treatment decisions in the space of precision oncology.”
Jason Sicklick, MD, FACS, is Professor of Surgery and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. He is also Executive Vice Chair of Research in the school’s Department of Surgery, Associate Program Director of the General Surgery Residency and leader of the Sarcoma Disease Team at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. An NIH and FDA 201-funded investigator, Dr. Sicklick is also a board-certified general surgeon and surgical oncologist specializing in the treatment of complex retroperitoneal and abdominal sarcomas. He previously served as the Deputy Director of the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center’s Biorepository and Tissue Technology Shared Resource.
Dr. Sicklick is currently an active member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Soft Tissue Sarcoma Committee and GIST Committee and the Trans-Atlantic Australasian Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Working Group (TARPSWG). He also serves on the medical advisory board of The Life Raft Group, and chairs Study Section Panel B (Translational) of the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) while serving on their International Scientific Council. Most recently, he initiated and chairs the monthly TARPSWG International Tumor Board to convene retroperitoneal sarcoma experts (surgical oncologist, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, orthopedic oncologists) from around the world to discuss cases focused on retroperitoneal sarcomas.
Dr. Sicklick is also currently on the Editorial Boards of Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery and Cancer. He has published in prestigious journals such as Nature Medicine, Clinical Cancer Research, Oncogene, Lancet Oncology, JAMA Surgery, Annals of Surgery, Archives of Surgery, and Annals of Surgical Oncology, and has co-authored publications in Nature, Gastroenterology, and Cancer Research.
"The future of cancer care will rely upon personalization and precision,” said Dr. Sicklick. “But, thanks to the CureMatch approach for designing individualized cancer treatment regimens, the future is now."
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
