Trusty.care Welcomes New Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Toni Tashiro

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care, an innovation-driven leader of SaaS (software as a service) solutions for the healthcare insurance industry, today announced that Toni Tashiro joins the company as Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer.

Ms. Tashiro is an executive leader with more than 35 years of experience in sales management, business development, client engagement and marketing. She has driven growth in health plans, health services, and in provider, content marketing, and tech-enabled organizations.

Prior to joining Trusty.care, Ms. Tashiro served as Chief Growth Officer at Spiras Health, supporting the Series B fundraise and leading the growth team. She has previously led sales and client engagement for Linkwell Health and Healthways.

“We are thrilled to bring Toni into our organization,” said Trusty.care Chief Executive Officer Joseph Schneier. “Toni’s extensive experience and expertise in the field will be an incredible asset to Trusty.care. Her depth of knowledge about this industry along with her management capabilities will complement our team as she serves as our new Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer.”

"I'm excited to join such an experienced executive leadership team and leverage the great work Trusty.care has done to date. By supporting consumers throughout their health care journey, we will continue to have a great impact on engagement, satisfaction and costs for all stakeholders." said Ms. Tashiro.

About Trusty.care
Trusty.care is a sales enablement technology platform accelerating Medicare Advantage member acquisition, onboarding, and retention and reducing the cost of acquisition through appropriate commission payment and reconciliation. By leveraging the relationship ecosystem between health plan, broker, and consumer, we deeply engage members from Day One, improving the enrollment process and collecting data that supports quality metrics (HRA, Stars) and member satisfaction (CAHPS, HOS). This informs business analytics for the health plan, improves retention, and maximizes revenue.

