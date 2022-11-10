Submit Release
Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2022 Third Quarter Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106      enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


