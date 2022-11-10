Kaplan Fox Investigates Liquidity Crisis at Cryptocurrency Platform FTX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating potential claims concerning the crypto exchange platform FTX Trading LTD d/b/a FTX, FTX US, their founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and Alameda Research, a related party cryptocurrency trading firm.



If you have been affected by the recent revelations concerning FTX

Starting on November 2, 2022, news emerged that Alameda Research faced a liquidity crisis after Alameda’s balance sheet was leaked. According to a Coindesk article, one industry expert observed “It’s fascinating to see that the majority of the net equity in the Alameda business is actually FTX’s own centrally controlled and printed-out-of-thin-air token”.

Then it was revealed that FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried told an investor this week that Alameda owes FTX about $10 billion. FTX reportedly extended loans to Alameda using money that customers had deposited on the exchange for trading purposes. FTX reportedly had $16 billion in customer assets and lent more than half of its customer funds to Alameda.

FTX paused customer withdrawals earlier this week after it was hit with roughly $5 billion worth of withdrawal requests, according to a tweet from Mr. Bankman-Fried. The crisis forced FTX to scramble for an emergency investment. “We’re spending the week doing everything we can to raise liquidity,” FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet. As of this afternoon, FTX’s website for U.S. users says that it is currently unable to process withdrawals and “strongly advises” against making deposits.

