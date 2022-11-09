UZBEKISTAN, November 9 - Leaders of Uzbekistan and Hungary Discuss Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Projects

On November 10, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, as a part of the Organization of Turkic States Summit in Samarkand.

The issues of expanding practical cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations of the strategic partnership in line with the agreements at the top-level were thoroughly considered at the meeting.

The productive outcomes of active business contacts, including within the framework of the joint business forum held these days with the participation of the leading companies and enterprises of the two countries, were positively noted.

A particular attention was paid to the promotion of joint investment cooperation projects in the fields of industry, chemical sector, pharmaceuticals, banking and financial sector, transport and logistics, and other priority areas. An agreement was reached on accelerating the creation of mechanisms for financial support of business initiatives.

The importance of continuing active humanitarian exchange programs was emphasized, particularly in the fields of education, culture, and cinematography.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan