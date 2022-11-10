Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,397 in the last 365 days.

McKenzie County, Jamestown and Grafton Motor Vehicle offices closed

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Due to winter weather conditions, the McKenzie County, Jamestown and Grafton Motor Vehicle branch offices have closed.

A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are several Motor Vehicle services that can be completed online.

Motor Vehicle online services:

  • Renew Motor Vehicle Registration
  • Non-Resident Temporary Registration
  • Address Change System
  • Email Maintenance System
  • Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal
  • Personalized/Special Request Plate Search
  • Fee and Credit Calculator
  • Title Status Check
  • North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration
  • IRP: fleet and vehicle-renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal
  • IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

                                                  - ### -

MEDIA CONTACT

Terri Wilhelm
701-328-4441
tlwilhelm@nd.gov

You just read:

McKenzie County, Jamestown and Grafton Motor Vehicle offices closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.