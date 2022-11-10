Beam Global Reports Fiscal Q3 2022 Financial Results Record Revenue, Record Orders and Record Backlog

Conference Call Thursday November 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Fiscal Q3 2022 and Recent Company Highlights

Sold more EV ARC™ systems in September, October and November of 2022 than over the last 10 years combined

367 EV ARC™ system, $29.4 million order for the U.S. Army through TechFlow, Inc.

140 EV ARC™ system, $11.6 million order for U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

71 EV ARC™ system, $5.3 million re-order for City of New York

32 EV ARC™ system, $2.9 million order for U.S. Department of Homeland Security

68 EV ARC™ system, $6.3 million in miscellaneous orders from other government and enterprise customers are also in current EV ARC™ backlog

Current backlog of $6.7 million for the energy storage business

Experienced a significant return of enterprise revenues in Q3 2022

Total current contracted backlog of $62.2 million to be executed in next 12 months

Achieved the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history of $6.6 million, a 227% increase over Q3 2021

Achieved the highest 9 months of revenue in the Company’s history of $14.1 million, a 156% increase over same period 2021

Improved Gross Profitability year to date by 5% of revenue despite inflation

Improved Net Profitability year to date by 25%, despite inflation, when excluding the $3.7 million expense for the change in fair value of non-cash contingent consideration

“Our investments in product development, sales, marketing and government relations combined with a significant increase in the urgency for sustainable and reliable EV charging infrastructure, driven by the relentless and accelerating move to electric transportation, has resulted in an order of magnitude increase in the orders we are receiving,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We have been preparing for this moment and have leveraged our experience, facilities and balance sheet to be able to accept and deliver on these new orders. Our sales team continues to drive pipeline growth, and I believe that what we are seeing, based on these growing fundamentals and EV trends, is just the beginning of an extraordinary rate of growth which we expect to continue for many years to come. Acquiring our own battery company and investing in factory facilities which will be able to produce over thirty times our previous best year’s volume, have positioned us to take advantage of the market conditions which make our unique products so necessary while creating a strong foundation for the even greater expansion I believe will be required in the future.”



Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenues

Beam Global reported record quarterly revenues of $6.6 million in the third quarter 2022, a 227% increase over $2.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, we reported revenues of $14.1 million, a 156% increase over $5.5 million reported for the same period in 2021. Revenues for our energy storage business contributed $1.7 million in the third quarter and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as a result of closing the acquisition of All Cell Technologies, LLC (“All Cell”) in early March. Revenues to Federal and Enterprise customers showed the strongest growth in the quarter and year-to-date.

Gross Loss

Gross loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.3 million, or 5% of sales, compared to $0.2 million, or 10% of sales in the same quarter of the prior year. Gross loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $1.0 million, or 7% of sales, compared to $0.6 million, or 11% of sales in the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of sales, the gross loss is improving primarily due to increased production levels which resulted in favorable fixed overhead absorption and improved labor efficiency in spite of an increase in material costs for steel and other components due to supply chain shortages and other inflationary pressures.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $10.9 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increases were primarily due to a $4.9M non-cash increase in the fair value of contingent consideration in 2022 related to the All Cell acquisition and the addition of All Cell expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Cash and Working Capital

At September 30, 2022, we had cash of $4.7 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2021. The cash decrease was primarily from increases in inventory and prepayments to vendors to secure battery cells for production as well as the net loss. Our working capital decreased from $24.6 million to $12.8 million from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The decrease in working capital includes a $4.9 million increase in current liabilities for the change in fair value of non-cash contingent consideration related to the All Cell acquisition.

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

Management will host a conference call on Thursday November 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference through the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173260/f516af0e40

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-739-3880 PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5716 Please ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.



A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=u6wE8PHi



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition, its expected benefits and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Kathy McDermott

IR@BeamForAll.com

+1 858-799-4583



Media Contact:

Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

Press@BeamForAll.com

Beam Global Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 4,680 $ 21,949 Accounts receivable 6,063 3,827 Prepaid and other current assets 1,586 180 Inventory, net 12,187 1,611 Total current assets 24,516 27,567 Property and equipment, net 1,593 650 Operating lease right of use asset 1,795 2,030 Goodwill 4,600 - Intangible assets, net 10,215 359 Deposits 62 52 Total assets $ 42,781 $ 30,658 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,831 $ 1,567 Accrued expenses 921 727 Sales tax payable 62 57 Deferred revenue, current 1,395 136 Contingent consideration, current 4,838 - Operating lease liabilities, current 642 468 Total current liabilities 11,689 2,955 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 233 118 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 103 - Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,213 1,607 Total liabilities 13,238 4,680 Total stockholders' equity 29,543 25,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,781 $ 30,658





Beam Global Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 6,611 $ 2,021 $ 14,099 $ 5,514 Cost of revenues 6,950 2,229 15,069 6,145 Gross loss (339 ) (208 ) (970 ) (631 ) Operating expenses 6,468 1,481 10,933 3,953 Loss from operations (6,807 ) (1,689 ) (11,903 ) (4,584 ) Total other income, net 18 1 34 4 Loss before income tax expense (6,789 ) (1,688 ) (11,869 ) (4,580 ) Income tax expense - - 1 1 Net loss $ (6,789) $ (1,688) $ (11,870) $ (4,581) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.67) $ (0.19) $ (1.21) $ (0.52) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,088 8,920 9,827 8,856

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1822e1d7-bf6e-4f5e-bceb-46a92aef65a8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcf62cb3-5d3b-4340-b18b-a04dc0a89c81