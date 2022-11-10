Mills Entertainment and A+E Networks Partner To Bring The HISTORY Channel's Ancient Aliens To Live US Audiences
Ancient Aliens LIVE : Project Earth Features Stars from The HISTORY®Channel’s Hit Series in a LIVE Interactive EventNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HISTORY® Channel, a division of A+E Networks, and Mills Entertainment, leading producer of branded live entertainment, announced today new dates for the U.S. Tour of Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth, a live, in-person event celebrating the network’s long-running program Ancient Aliens.
Following a successful round of shows in Spring 2022, seventeen live events have been scheduled for 2022 and 2023, bringing to local audiences an interactive, experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth brings the same curiosity and in-depth examination to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts, and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate.
This is the second collaboration for the two companies, and follows the record-breaking success of Bring It Live!, a four-year touring collaboration that brought the stars of Lifetime’s hit series Bring It to over 100 cities.
“We are thrilled to once again collaborate with our trusted partners at A+E Networks to bring this exciting and thought-provoking franchise to the stage. Throughout the years, our company has had the privilege of connecting fans around the world with beloved artists and brands in a live, interactive environment—we are grateful for this opportunity now more than ever!” shares Simone Gianfrancesco, SVP of Mills Entertainment.
The ninety-minute experience features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, aerospace engineer and Astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, paving the long road to Disclosure.
In addition to engaging panel discussions and an audience Q&A, the event will also offer attendees the opportunity for a VIP meet and greet with the stars, and exclusive Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth merchandise.
The tour is scheduled to visit the following markets:
November 17, 2022 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center
November 18, 2022 Syracuse, NY OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater
November 19, 2022 Lynn, MA Lynn Memorial Auditorium
November 20, 2022 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre
January 20, 2023 Tulsa, OK Cox Business Convention Center Ballroom
January 21, 2023 Grand Prairie, TX The Texas Trust CU Theatre
January 22, 2023 Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall
January 26, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre
January 27, 2023 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
February 16, 2023 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre
February 17, 2023 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman
February 18, 2023 Detroit, MI Cathedral Theatre
February 19, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
April 27, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center
April 28, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
April 29, 2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall
April 30, 2023 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center
Tickets for Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth are available at www.ancientalienslivetour.com.
About The HISTORY® Channel
The HISTORY® channel, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events, to a signature slate of industry-leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, The HISTORY® Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. The HISTORY® Channel has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for seven consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation.
About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment, a leading live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, Mills specializes in taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the project’s vision.
###
Panelist Headshots: https://aenetworks.box.com/s/plrsc5ndjjt3zm80o1ebhvfacm78ujp0
Media Contacts:
Deborah Mann, Mills Entertainment, deborah.mann@millsentertainment.com, (757) 916-5963
Deborah McBride, A+E Networks, deborah.mcbride@aenetworks.com, (347) 802-7436
Deborah Mann
Mills Entertainment
+1 (757) 916-5963
email us here