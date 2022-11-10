SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management is scheduled to speak at three upcoming conferences in November and December.



Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: Tuesday, November 15 at 9:45am ET



Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Presentation Time: Thursday, November 17 at 2pm ET



Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Presentation Time: Thursday, December 1 at 12:10pm ET



The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investorrelations@SmileDirectClub.com