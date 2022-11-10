Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two November Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in two November healthcare investor conferences.



On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM GMT/12:00 PM EST, Dr. Neal Walker, CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST, Dr. Walker will also be participating in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

A webcast of these fireside chats may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Robert A. Doody Jr.

Vice President, Investor Relations

484-639-7235

rdoody@aclaristx.com