Stevanato Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN, a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 12:55 p.m. (GMT) on November 17, 2022.

A webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.stevanatogroup.com. To access the link, click the "Investors" tab at the top of the website and the webcast will be available under the "IR Calendar" on the "News & Events" page.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.

