Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,312 in the last 365 days.

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC, the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management is scheduled to speak at three upcoming conferences in November and December.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

  • Presentation Time: Tuesday, November 15 at 9:45am ET

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

  • Presentation Time: Thursday, November 17 at 2pm ET

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Time: Thursday, December 1 at 12:10pm ET

The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the "Events and Presentations" section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investorrelations@SmileDirectClub.com


You just read:

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.