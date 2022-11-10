EPC to consider contracts with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, review wastewater rules

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will consider several contracts with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, review reports from the 2022 Statewide Materials Characterization Study and the Environmental Management System Program and decide whether to approve amendments to certain wastewater rules at its Nov. 15 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve several contracts with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to provide Section 319 funds for water quality-related projects.

In addition, commissioners will hear details of the 2022 Statewide Materials Characterization Study and the Environmental Management System Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report. Commissioners will also be asked to approve a Notice of Intended Action to consolidate administrative rules related to solid waste and a Final Rule amending certain wastewater rules, including the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System general permits.

Commissioners will be asked to approve these contracts:

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to support the Project Rathbun Lake Project to improve the watershed and water quality.

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to support the Iowa Great Lakes Targeted Watershed Project and provide additional funding through Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to provide funding to support the Silver Creek Water Quality Project, which aims to reduce bacterial loading to the stream.

An amendment to a contract with the Conservation Learning Group at Iowa State University to complete deliverables for the “Water Quality Matters to Us All: A Vision for the Future” project.

Contract with Southern Iowa Resource, Conservation and Development Area, Inc., to provide funding for the Adams, Taylor and Union County Stream Sign Project.

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.