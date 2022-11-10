Silver Spike Investment Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("Silver Spike" or the "Company"), a specialty finance company that was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total investment income of $1.2 million

Net investment income of $0.6 million, or $0.09 per share

Investment portfolio of $24.5 million at fair value

Net asset value ("NAV") per share increased to $13.73 on September 30, 2022 from $13.64 on June 30, 2022

Scott Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Spike, commented, "We continue leveraging our platform's direct origination engine to build a robust pipeline of attractive lending opportunities. Our rigorous underwriting standards and time-tested specialized structuring skills position Silver Spike as one of the leading providers of credit to a regulatorily complex and rapidly-growing industry with little access to traditional sources of capital. Throughout the quarter, our investment adviser diligenced several potential private and public company borrowers. In the month of October, we made three investments that were largely a result of these diligence efforts."

Background

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. On February 8, 2022, Silver Spike completed its initial public offering. Silver Spike is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, total investment income was $1.2 million. This compares to total expenses of $0.6 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $0.6 million, or $0.09 per share.

Silver Spike recorded a net unrealized gain of slightly more than $0.0 million during the second quarter, primarily related to the fair valuation of our debt investments.

The Company generated a net increase in net assets from operations of $0.6 million, or $0.09 per share.

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2022, NAV per share increased to $13.73, compared to $13.64 as of June 30, 2022. The increase in NAV per share was primarily driven by the results from operations. Total net assets at the end of the second quarter were $85.3 million, compared to $84.8 million at the end of the first quarter.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2022, Silver Spike's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $24.5 million comprising $24.5 million in secured loans in 2 portfolio companies.

During the second quarter, the Company did not make any investments.

As of the end of the second quarter, there were no loans on non-accrual status.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $61.1 million in available liquidity, comprising $61.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Statements of Assets and Liabilities September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $24,467,466 and $0, respectively) $ 24,467,466 $ - Cash & cash equivalents 61,055,847 84,766,060 Prepaid expenses 119,787 256,512 Interest receivable 252,547 9,215 Total assets $ 85,895,647 $ 85,031,787 LIABILITIES Legal fees payable $ 155,139 $ 33,983 Audit fees payable 123,083 50,000 Management fee payable 110,426 - Administrator fees payable 73,908 47,151 Professional fees payable 50,185 - Director's fee payable 32,049 24,370 Due to affiliate 869 85 Organizational costs payable - 34,168 Offering cost payable - 264,581 Other payables 26,238 25,359 Total liabilities $ 571,897 $ 479,697 Commitments and contingencies - - NET ASSETS Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,214,672 and 6,214,672 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively $ 62,147 $ 62,147 Additional paid-in-capital 84,917,788 84,917,788 Distributable earnings/(Accumulated losses) 343,815 (427,845 ) Total net assets $ 85,323,750 $ 84,552,090 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 13.73 $ 13.61



