Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,478 in the last 365 days.

Aerial Vantage Receives FAA BVLOS Waiver for Drone-Based Precision Agriculture Analytics

Aerial Vantage Gains FAA Approval for Unmanned Drone Flights, Helping Companies Develop Sustainable Practices, Feed a Growing Population & Combat Climate Change

As a North Carolina resident, I am excited to fly under this waiver to gain valuable data on agricultural remote sensing operations and bring these operations and data gatherings to my home state.”
— Aerial Vantage CEO Tom Davis
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial Vantage has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval of a waiver allowing it to conduct advanced remote sensing missions using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS, or drones) over a large ranch in Florida.

The Part 107 beyond visual line of sight (BLVOS) waiver will allow Aerial Vantage to fly as high as 1,000 feet, with visual observers ensuring cleared airspace exists beyond the view of the remote pilot.

The waiver was developed in collaboration with aircraft partner Censys Technologies and obtained with assistance from the North Carolina Department of Transportation through its participation in the FAA's BEYOND program. Aerial Vantage is a partner in that program, one of eight teams selected by the FAA to pave the way for routine commercial and government drone use in the National Airspace System.

"This waiver grants us a meaningful change in our ability to provide precision agriculture data on a larger scale to the industry," said Aerial Vantage Director of Flight Operations Bill Keating.

The implications could be far-reaching once Aerial Vantage can reliably demonstrate safe operations under the waiver.

While operations are currently restricted to flights over the company's partner ranch in Florida, Aerial Vantage intends to pursue agricultural, emergency response, and infrastructure missions in North Carolina as a BEYOND partner.

Flight operations under this waiver began in early October 2022 and are authorized for up to two years. Collecting aerial imagery with drone flights and applying analytics to the imagery will address multiple use cases, from better understanding invasive plant species and pasture renovations to capturing livestock inventories, estimating timber volume, monitoring excavation activities, and counting wildlife.

Outcomes will include proof of concept and flight operations data for small UAS operations up to 1,000 feet and more efficient collection of a large quantity of aerial imagery across large swaths of a working ranch.

Aerial Vantage's capabilities include Accelerate, a UAS operations and data management SaaS platform, advanced data analytics, and drone operations as a service. Integrating drones into the ranching operations and the utility of Aerial Vantage's Accelerate data management platform, which efficiently ingests, curates, tags, and organizes imagery and flight data, will ease implementation, scaling, and demonstration of a return on investment.

About Aerial Vantage

Aerial Vantage is a drone, software, and analytics company with a multi-faceted vision to lead the industry toward safe, efficient, and economically viable VLOS and BVLOS operations using advanced expertise in AI, ML, and computer vision.

About the Federal Aviation Administration

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the largest transportation agency of the U.S. government and regulates all aspects of civil aviation in the country as well as over surrounding international waters. 

Tom Davis
Aerial Vantage
+1 650-248-1088
email us here

You just read:

Aerial Vantage Receives FAA BVLOS Waiver for Drone-Based Precision Agriculture Analytics

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.