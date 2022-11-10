Submit Release
TruStone Financial Employees Give Back to Local Communities for CU Forward Day

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Oct. 10, TruStone Financial Credit Union employees joined thousands of other credit union employees in giving back to their communities for CU Forward Day. CU Forward Day is a Minnesota Credit Union Network (MNCUN) and Wisconsin initiative to fulfill credit unions’ “people helping people” philosophy.

Credit union employees across Minnesota and Wisconsin spent the holiday volunteering for local charities of their choice on the second Monday of October. Altogether, more than 450 TruStone employees volunteered a total of 1,000+ hours of service to at least 26 different organizations and communities throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of the organizations supported include Junior Achievement, Second Harvest Heartland, Feed My Starving Children, Project Concern, United Way and many others.

“We were thrilled to be part of the annual CU Forward Day,” says TruStone Financial CEO and President Dale Turner. “TruStone is dedicated to improving our neighbors’ lives through promoting financial well-being. Dedicating a day of service allows us the opportunity to help address our communities’ other needs, as well.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4.5 billion as of October 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing
Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/049e773c-3a11-4910-94b4-1974ce5e2c6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f00194c-f4f8-4e16-bcb5-a325c018d6bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed284cc3-b2ee-4fbb-95ea-577239685d01


Primary Logo

TruStone Volunteers at Feed My Starving Children

On CU Forward Day, multiple TruStone teams across the Twin Cities served at various Feed My Starving Children locations to pack meals.
TruStone Team Volunteer at Ukrainian Center

TruStone Financial's retail membership team members provided cleaning services inside and outside the building for the Ukrainian American Community Center during CU Forward Day.
TruStone Volunteers for the Kenosha Parks Department

On CU Forward Day, TruStone Financial's Green Bay Road, Wisconsin team volunteered with the Kenosha Parks Department to help plant native plants in Pennoyer Park’s infiltration basin that will improve stormwater quality.

