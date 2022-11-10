TruStone Financial Employees Give Back to Local Communities for CU Forward Day

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Oct. 10, TruStone Financial Credit Union employees joined thousands of other credit union employees in giving back to their communities for CU Forward Day. CU Forward Day is a Minnesota Credit Union Network (MNCUN) and Wisconsin initiative to fulfill credit unions’ “people helping people” philosophy.



Credit union employees across Minnesota and Wisconsin spent the holiday volunteering for local charities of their choice on the second Monday of October. Altogether, more than 450 TruStone employees volunteered a total of 1,000+ hours of service to at least 26 different organizations and communities throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of the organizations supported include Junior Achievement, Second Harvest Heartland, Feed My Starving Children, Project Concern, United Way and many others.

“We were thrilled to be part of the annual CU Forward Day,” says TruStone Financial CEO and President Dale Turner. “TruStone is dedicated to improving our neighbors’ lives through promoting financial well-being. Dedicating a day of service allows us the opportunity to help address our communities’ other needs, as well.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4.5 billion as of October 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

