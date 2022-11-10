Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,331 in the last 365 days.

WorkMagic Awarded a National Certification as a Woman-Owned Business

WorkMagic a leading business technology firm based in Coral Gables, Florida

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkMagic, a business technology consulting company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a National Certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC theme is JOIN FORCES. SUCCEED TOGETHER. "At WorkMagic, we know that success is only possible when we partner with our clients toward a set of common goals. Those goals include Diversity & Inclusion, always. Together, we will succeed," said Patricia Gonzalez Johnson, WorkMagic President and Chief Operating Officer.

By including women-owned businesses among their clients and partners, WorkMagic demonstrates their commitment to fostering diverse environment in order to flourish.

About WorkMagic:

WorkMagic, LLC is a business technology consulting firm. WorkMagic has expertise in Managed Services; Security; Development as well strategic planning and consulting. WorkMagic is a new breed of Business Systems Management and Integrators. At WorkMagic, we merge automation with corporate level data ability - where operations meets IT, WorkMagic bridges the gap. We work with our clients and prospects to make their companies produce more product, operate more efficiently, and ultimately, we do this safely and securely. To learn more about WorkMagic, please visit https://www.workmagic.com and Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) - WorkMagic.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

Contact Information:
Patricia Gonzalez Johnson
President / COO
pat@workmagic.com
305-928-5360

Related Images






Image 1: WorkMagic / WBENC


WorkMagic Certified as a Woman-Owned Business



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


WorkMagic / WBENC

WorkMagic / WBENC

You just read:

WorkMagic Awarded a National Certification as a Woman-Owned Business

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.