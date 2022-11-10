Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,275 in the last 365 days.

Northeast Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu vaccines at Ease on Down to Health Care on November 12

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will provide free flu vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12 at Ease on Down to Health Care in Lida Benton Park, 3317 Lee Avenue, Monroe. All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

 

The flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

 

Flu vaccine guidance 

 

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

 

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

 

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.

 

 

For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov

 

You just read:

Northeast Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu vaccines at Ease on Down to Health Care on November 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.