Northeast Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu vaccines at Ease on Down to Health Care on November 12

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will provide free flu vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12 at Ease on Down to Health Care in Lida Benton Park, 3317 Lee Avenue, Monroe. All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

The flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.