California Mobility Works (CMW) welcomes Ronald J. Wilkins as the Board Member

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald J. Wilkins, Chairman of CO2Bit Technologies LLC, an international Blockchain development team with a philanthropic Climate Finance initiative supported contractually by dozens of nations globally, joins California Mobility Works (CMW) as a Board Member effective October 2022. Additionally Mr. Wilkins serves as Chairman at Wilkins Solutions (Representing more than 13,500 manufactures with 4860+ Techs in 49 states) USA , Director on the Boards of Global Digitools LTD, UK; Grand Master Capital Management, NY; and CO2Energy.org. Ron is also an International Tax Treaty Advisor for with Financial Engineering (FE.NET), FL.

“CMW’s electric vehicles are futuristic and practical, lower cost and targeted for broader adoption which is needed to achieve clean and sustainable energy consuming transportation. I am excited and looking forward to work with bright minds at the CMW ,” said Wilkins.

CMW is honored to have Mr. Wilkins on its board and feels that he can bring international expertise in multiple key areas related to clean-energy and electrical vehicles. “Ron’s experience in electric vehicles, sustainable energy, and advanced technologies are going to be a great asset to CMW,” said the Chairman of CMW, Taira San.

“We are looking forward to Mr. Wilkins’ leadership and mentorship. Having experience in automotive industry, I am confident in the SagittaTM that it is going to be a lucrative vehicle,” remarked the Chief Executive Officer of CMW, Dr. Ramesh Konda.

When the first CMW model was showcased at Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021, it attracted many visitors who were impressed with the design and features of the car. Our unique three-wheel, four passenger SagittaTM with its innovative styling and superb engineering, cargo space, range, value, and 4-passenger capacity wowed the automotive world.

Seeing the high interest in the SagittaTM, CMW is planning on expediting the “go to market” plan by expanding the current infrastructure, manpower and manufacturing in the Silicon Valley Bay Area.

SagittaTM has begun its initial testing and certification process and is targeted to complete it by mid-2023. CMW will begin accepting pre-orders through its website, with a target of reaching limited production in mid-2023.

“I am very excited to have on the Board of CMW a multi-industry expert and a financial wizard like Mr. Wilkins who can guide us from an international markets, product, technology, and regulatory perspective, which will help in launching our electrical vehicles in the coming months,” commented Bobby Rekhi, Founder and Executive Vice President.

About California Mobility Works (CMW)

Founded in 2018 to design and manufacture Electric Vehicles, CMW’s mission is to transform the Electric Vehicle market by providing world-class EV’s specifically designed to expand and accelerate the already fast-growing EV market. CMW’s strategy is to deliver superior value, with improved style, performance and safety. CMW will continue to evolve new, innovative designs to be at the forefront, leading the EV market in future. CMW’s debut and initial flagship vehicle, SagittaTM will disrupt the EV market by making highly capable EVs available to a much broader range of consumers.

With facilities in Milpitas California, self-funded, CMW has an experienced team who are highly capable and motivated to achieve a successful launch of SagittaTM and a series of follow-on products.