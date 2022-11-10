DoSomething.org Hosts Post-Election Town Hall Unpacking The Evolution of Youth Activism
Follows the launch of DoSomething’s new mission, vision and 3 year strategic plan focused on centering young people to drive systemic changeNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, announced it will be hosting a virtual town hall on November 16th at 5pm EST to provide a forum for DoSomething members, youth activists, organizers, funders, and journalists to discuss the state of youth activism and to hear from young people how they are keeping their civic spark alive in the face of rapid social change.
The town hall will unpack and dispel common misconceptions about youth activists, how young people are leaning into their civic power in the wake of the past two years, and how the philanthropic and social impact sectors can work together to support them.
DoSomething will also share the results of its latest snap poll, which captures young people’s sentiments about current social issues ranging from the midterm elections to reproductive healthcare access to student loan forgiveness. To join the town hall, you can RSVP here.
This virtual event follows the organization’s recent launch of ‘Fueling the Future,’ its new three year strategic plan outlining how the nearly thirty year old nonprofit is evolving its work to meet the needs of new generations of young people coming of age amidst substantial societal upheaval and change. Driving the organization’s new direction is DoSomething CEO DeNora Getachew’s experience as a mother, nonprofit leader and attorney who has dedicated her career to making our democracy more accessible, inclusive and representative and supporting young people in becoming more civically engaged.
“Never has it been more critical that we uplift and center young people as they push for systemic change,” said DeNora Getachew. “Young people are bearing the burden of some of the greatest challenges facing our world today, and they’re growing increasingly skeptical of our democracy as a vehicle for the change they seek. Going forward, our work must not only support young people in making an impact, but also help them claim our democracy and their role in shaping and shepherding it.”
Over the past two years, young people have lived through a global pandemic, unprecedented economic and political unrest while sparking an urgent movement and intersectional reckoning for equity and justice. Against this backdrop, DoSomething underwent a strategic planning process to determine how to evolve the work of the 29 year old nonprofit, which included robust input from its members.
A DoSomething member survey found that 76 percent of young people are looking for more ways to make a difference on the causes they care about. And yet, 32 percent say they don’t know how to go about solving for these areas of concern. DoSomething’s new vision is for young people to change the world by taking action on the issues that are most pressing to them. The new strategic plan evolves programming beyond singular, “nice” volunteer opportunities and equips a diverse collective of young people to take action on and build solutions for the root causes of issues to drive meaningful change.
Reflecting on DoSomething’s new strategic direction, Jen Humke, Senior Program Officer at The MacArthur Foundation, a dedicated partner of DoSomething and its programming, said, “MacArthur has been a long-standing supporter of DoSomething’s work to champion young people. This new direction reflects their deep understanding of the challenges faced by young people as well as the new ways they want to engage in cause spaces.”
Icema Gibbs, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility - Diversity Equity and Inclusion at JetBlue, and a member of the DoSomething Board of Directors for the last 16 years shares how this new direction positions DoSomething for the future. "We are marrying the best of who DoSomething has been in its 29 year history with the best of who it can be. By deeply integrating young people into the strategic planning process and path forward, DoSomething is poised to develop innovative programming that will be relevant to the full spectrum of identities young people hold, their passion for change and the challenges they face today and for years to come.”
DoSomething has invested in a new Programming and Impact team that combines a programmatic, youth development and impact lens to develop more sustained impact initiatives and partnerships to provide the structural infrastructure necessary to bring this new direction and vision to life. As a digital first company, which has been in the vanguard of using technology as a tool for activism, the organization will be modernizing its technology and digital engagement strategy to revamp how it activates and fuels young people to take action. To learn more about DoSomething’s new strategic direction, visit:
https://www.dosomething.org/us/about/fuel-the-future
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 360,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
